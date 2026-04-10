Trade Societe BIC - BICP CFD

What is Societe BIC (BICP)?

Societe BIC is a French company known for designing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of consumer products. Its product portfolio includes stationery items such as pens, pencils, and markers, as well as lighters and shavers. The company operates globally, serving individual consumers, businesses, and institutions. Societe BIC focuses on producing reliable, affordable, and accessible products, often emphasizing simplicity and functionality in design. The company has established a strong brand presence through consistent product quality and widespread distribution networks. It invests in research and development to innovate within its product categories while maintaining cost efficiency. Societe BIC's operations include manufacturing facilities in multiple countries, supported by a global supply chain. The company also engages in sustainability efforts related to product lifecycle and environmental impact. Its longstanding market presence reflects a commitment to meeting everyday consumer needs.

Societe BIC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trades, with Societe BIC valued at €57.3. Price movements have ranged from €56.9 to €57.5, registering a daily change of +0.8787%.

FAQ: Societe BIC (BICP)

What is the current price of BICP stock?

Societe BIC's current trading price is €57.3.

Does BICP pay dividends?

Societe BIC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BICP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Societe BIC has no official regional office in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is BICP best known for?

Societe BIC is most famous for its disposable consumer products such as pens, lighters, and razors.

What assets are typically shown together with BICP?

Commonly shown alongside BICP: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Global X CleanTech ETF, ActiveOps plc