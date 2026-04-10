Trade ActiveOps plc - AOMgb CFD

What is ActiveOps plc (AOMgb)?

ActiveOps plc is a company specializing in operations management software and services. It provides technology solutions designed to improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency for businesses. The company's offerings include process automation, performance analytics, and resource management tools. ActiveOps plc serves clients in sectors such as financial services, insurance, and business process outsourcing. Its software platforms enable organizations to monitor and optimize operational workflows, manage capacity, and enhance service delivery. The company combines technology with consultancy services to support continuous improvement and operational excellence initiatives.

ActiveOps plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, with Tatton Asset Management PLC currently at £1.97196. The price has fluctuated within a range of £1.92803 to £1.99798, marking a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: ActiveOps plc (AOMgb)

What is the current price of AOMgb stock?

The last traded price is £1.97196.

Does AOMgb pay dividends?

ActiveOps plc does not currently pay dividends.

Does AOMgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ActiveOps plc operates in the UAE only via partners without an official regional presence.

What is AOMgb best known for?

The company is most famous for its cloud-based operations management software.

What assets are typically shown together with AOMgb?

Commonly shown alongside AOMgb: BIO-key International, Inc., Fingerprint Card, First Financial Corp/IN