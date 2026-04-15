Trade Thomson Reuters - TRI CFD

What is Thomson Reuters (TRI)?

Thomson Reuters is a multinational media and information firm providing professional services and solutions in the areas of news, financial data, legal, tax, and accounting. The company delivers information and technology platforms to businesses and professionals worldwide, enabling informed decision-making and operational efficiency. Its offerings include real-time data feeds, analytics, research tools, and workflow software across various industries such as finance, legal, and media. Thomson Reuters combines content, technology, and expertise to support clients in managing complex information needs. The company operates globally, serving institutions ranging from corporations to government agencies.

Thomson Reuters Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price movement, as Thomson Reuters stands at $92.7. The intraday low and high range lies between $87.7 and $93.48, with a daily change of +4.9932%.

FAQ: Thomson Reuters (TRI)

What is the current price of TRI stock?

The current trading price is $92.7.

Does TRI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TRI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Thomson Reuters has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is TRI best known for?

The company is most famous for its provision of news and information services for professionals.

What assets are typically shown together with TRI?

Commonly shown alongside TRI: Webull Corp, Capitol Federal, Southwest