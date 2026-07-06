HomeMarkets overviewSharesSouthwest Airlines Co

Trade Southwest Airlines Co - LUV CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-06T19:47:24+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.02154 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02154%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000682 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00068%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close50.19
Open51.04
1-Year Change50.12%
Day's Range50.22 - 51.1

Trade Southwest Airlines Co - LUV

What is Southwest (LUV)?

Southwest Airlines Co. is a major American airline headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1967, it is recognized as one of the largest low-cost carriers in the world. The company operates an extensive domestic network, serving numerous destinations across the United States, as well as select international locations. Southwest is known for its point-to-point route structure, which differs from the hub-and-spoke model used by many other airlines. The airline's fleet primarily consists of Boeing 737 aircraft, supporting its operational efficiency and simplified maintenance. Southwest emphasizes customer service policies such as free checked bags and no change fees, which have contributed to its distinctive market position. The company has played a significant role in shaping the low-cost carrier segment in the U.S. airline industry. Its business model focuses on cost control, operational reliability, and high-frequency service, which have been central to its long-term strategy and competitive approach.

Southwest Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market sessions, with Southwest valued at $50.83. The intraday range covers $49.95 to $51.44, accompanied by a daily move of +1.7152%.

FAQ: Southwest (LUV)

What is the current price of LUV stock?

Southwest's last price is $50.83.

Does LUV pay dividends?

Southwest pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LUV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Southwest does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is LUV best known for?

Southwest is most famous for its low-cost domestic airline services.

What assets are typically shown together with LUV?

Commonly shown alongside LUV: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc, Ondas Inc, Enviri Corp

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