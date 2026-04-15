Trade SL Green Relty - SLG CFD

What is SL Green (SLG)?

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on acquiring, managing, and maximizing value of office properties in New York City. Established in 1997, the company specializes in commercial real estate, with a portfolio that includes a diverse range of office buildings. SL Green's operations encompass property management, leasing, and development activities aimed at enhancing property value and income generation. The company is recognized for its strategic acquisitions and active asset management within the competitive New York metropolitan market. Its business model involves maintaining a high-quality portfolio of office spaces catering to various industries and tenants. SL Green also engages in redevelopment and repositioning projects to optimize the use and profitability of its properties. The company plays a significant role in the urban commercial real estate landscape, contributing to the infrastructure and economic activity of the region through its property holdings and management practices.

SL Green Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with SL Green valued at $41.25. It has fluctuated within a range of $40.1 to $41.32 and shows a daily change of +1.2792%.

FAQ: SL Green (SLG)

What is the current price of SLG stock?

The last traded price is $41.25.

Does SLG pay dividends?

SL Green pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SLG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SL Green operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is SLG best known for?

The company is most famous for its ownership and management of commercial office properties in New York City.

What assets are typically shown together with SLG?

Commonly shown alongside SLG: Keycorp, Johnson Controls, Agomab Therapeutics NV