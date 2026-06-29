Trade Keycorp - KEY

What is Keycorp (KEY)?

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company headquartered in the United States. It provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. KeyCorp's offerings include retail banking, commercial lending, investment management, and consumer finance. The company operates through a network of branches and digital platforms, serving customers primarily in the Midwest and Northeast regions. It focuses on delivering financial solutions tailored to client needs, including wealth management and treasury services. KeyCorp emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance as part of its operational framework.

Keycorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as Keycorp is currently at $23.23. The daily low and high stand at $23.02 and $23.41, with a percentage change of -0.3429%.

FAQ: Keycorp (KEY)

What is the current price of KEY stock?

The stock is currently priced at $23.23.

Does KEY pay dividends?

Keycorp pays dividends to its investors.

Does KEY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Keycorp maintains a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is KEY best known for?

Keycorp is most famous for providing banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with KEY?

Commonly shown alongside KEY: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, MP Materials Corp., Forrester Research Inc