Trade MP Materials Corp. - MP CFD

What is MP Materials Corp. (MP)?

MP Materials Corp. is a company engaged in the mining and processing of rare earth materials. It operates mining facilities and processing plants that extract and refine rare earth elements used in various high-technology applications, including electronics, renewable energy, and defense. The company focuses on developing domestic supply chains for rare earth materials, emphasizing sustainable mining practices and environmental responsibility. MP Materials plays a role in the global rare earth industry by providing critical materials essential for manufacturing magnets, batteries, and other advanced components. Its operations contribute to the strategic sourcing of rare earth elements.

MP Materials Corp. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics with Maximus Inc. quoted at $57.1. The session's price movement has been between $56.59 and $58.15, and the daily change stands at +0.2637%.

FAQ: MP Materials Corp. (MP)

What is the current price of MP stock?

The current price stands at $57.1.

Does MP pay dividends?

MP Materials Corp. does not pay dividends.

Does MP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

MP Materials Corp. operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is MP best known for?

MP Materials Corp. is most famous for owning and operating the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility.

What assets are typically shown together with MP?

Commonly shown alongside MP: Galaxy Entertainment, E.ON, Forge Global Holdings Inc