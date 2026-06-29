Trade Johnson Controls International plc - JCI

What is Johnson Controls (JCI)?

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial company that provides products, services, and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings. The company operates through segments such as Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA, and Global Products. Its offerings include HVAC equipment, building management systems, fire and security solutions, and energy storage technologies. Johnson Controls serves a broad range of customers, including commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The company has a long history dating back to the late 19th century and has evolved through various mergers and acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and geographic reach. It emphasizes sustainability and innovation in its operations, focusing on smart building technologies and energy efficiency. Johnson Controls maintains a global presence with operations in numerous countries, supporting infrastructure and building needs worldwide. The company is recognized for integrating advanced technologies to enhance building performance and occupant comfort while reducing environmental impact.

Johnson Controls Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Johnson Controls currently priced at $140.37. The trading range for the day is from $137.79 to $142.75, with a daily change of -4.9111%.

FAQ: Johnson Controls (JCI)

What is the current price of JCI stock?

Johnson Controls' latest price is $140.37.

Does JCI pay dividends?

Johnson Controls pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does JCI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Johnson Controls has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai.

What is JCI best known for?

Johnson Controls is most famous for its building products and energy solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with JCI?

Commonly shown alongside JCI: Halma, Worldline, Invesco MSCI USA Universal Screened UCITS ETF