Trade Shiseido Company, Limited - 4911 CFD

What is Shiseido Company, Limited (4911)?

Shiseido Company, Limited is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products. Founded in the late 19th century, it is one of the oldest cosmetic companies in the world. Shiseido offers a diverse portfolio of products including makeup, skincare, fragrances, and hair care items. The company operates globally, with a presence in numerous countries and regions. It combines traditional Japanese aesthetics with scientific research to develop its product lines. Shiseido invests in innovation and technology to address various consumer needs and preferences. The company also engages in brand development and marketing activities across multiple market segments. Its commitment to quality and research has established it as a significant player in the global beauty industry.

Shiseido Company, Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by dynamic market activity, as Shiseido Company, Limited reaches ¥3211.61. Its intraday price varied between ¥3195.39 and ¥3274.81, moving by -2.446% today.

FAQ: Shiseido Company, Limited (4911)

What is the current price of 4911 stock?

The last price recorded is ¥3211.61.

Does 4911 pay dividends?

Shiseido Company, Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4911 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Shiseido Company, Limited has a regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is 4911 best known for?

Shiseido Company, Limited is most famous for its skincare and cosmetic products.

What assets are typically shown together with 4911?

Commonly shown alongside 4911: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, Twilio Inc, Thomson Reuters