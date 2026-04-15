Trade SEEK Limited - SEKau CFD

What is SEEK Limited (SEKau)?

SEEK Limited is an Australian company operating in the online employment marketplace sector. The company provides digital platforms that connect job seekers with employers across multiple countries. SEEK's services include job listings, recruitment advertising, and career development resources. It operates various websites and mobile applications tailored to different industries and regions. The company leverages technology and data analytics to enhance the recruitment process for both candidates and employers. SEEK's business model focuses on facilitating efficient labor market transactions and supporting workforce mobility. It plays a significant role in the digital transformation of employment services by offering accessible and scalable recruitment solutions.

SEEK Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with SEEK Limited currently priced at A$14.365. Trading has occurred within the range of A$14.285 to A$14.805, reflecting a daily change of -0.6932%.

FAQ: SEEK Limited (SEKau)

What is the current price of SEKau stock?

The stock's last price is A$14.365.

Does SEKau pay dividends?

SEEK Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SEKau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SEEK Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is SEKau best known for?

The company is most famous for its online employment marketplace and recruitment services.

What assets are typically shown together with SEKau?

Commonly shown alongside SEKau: Morgan Stanley, Honeywell, First Hawaiian Inc