Trade Honeywell International Inc - HON CFD

What is Honeywell (HON)?

Honeywell International Inc. is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company operates in various sectors including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. Honeywell designs and manufactures a wide range of products such as aircraft engines, avionics, control systems, specialty chemicals, and automation solutions. Its aerospace segment provides products and services for commercial, defense, and space applications. Honeywell also develops technologies for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The company serves diverse industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, and logistics.

Honeywell Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movement impacting Honeywell, currently at $213.29. The intraday trading range spans from $209.45 to $213.97, showing a daily percentage change of -0.8398%.

FAQ: Honeywell (HON)

What is the current price of HON stock?

The last traded price of Honeywell is $213.29.

Does HON pay dividends?

Honeywell pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HON have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Honeywell has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is HON best known for?

Honeywell is most famous for its aerospace, building technologies, and performance materials products.

What assets are typically shown together with HON?

Commonly shown alongside HON: Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, Manulife Financial Corp (CA)