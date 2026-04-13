Trade First Hawaiian Inc - FHB CFD

What is First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)?

First Hawaiian Inc is a financial services company that operates as a bank holding company with a focus on providing banking and financial products in Hawaii and the Pacific region. The company offers a range of services including personal and business banking, loans, mortgages, wealth management, and trust services. Its operations are centered on serving the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients within its geographic footprint. First Hawaiian Inc emphasizes community involvement and economic development in its service areas. The company is subject to regulation by federal and state banking authorities and follows industry standards for financial institutions. It plays a significant role in the regional banking landscape through its comprehensive financial offerings.

First Hawaiian Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns observed as First Hawaiian Inc trades at $26.47. The price has moved between $25.74 and $26.41 with a daily change percentage of +0.6486%.

FAQ: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

What is the current price of FHB stock?

First Hawaiian's current stock price is $26.47.

Does FHB pay dividends?

First Hawaiian Inc pays dividends to shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FHB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

First Hawaiian Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates mainly in Hawaii and the US mainland.

What is FHB best known for?

The company is most famous for its full-service banking and financial services in Hawaii.

What assets are typically shown together with FHB?

Commonly shown alongside FHB: Modine Manufacturing Co, Enphase Energy, Inc., First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund