HomeMarketsSharesMorgan Stanley

Trade Morgan Stanley - MS CFD

184.18+1.88%
The chart shows the MS stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 184.18, a high of 184.43, and a low of 182.3.
Sell

184.04

Buy

184.18

0.14
Low: 182.3High: 184.43
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close180.99
Open182.3
1-Year Change68.86%
Day's Range182.3 - 184.43

Trade Morgan Stanley - MS CFD

What is Morgan Stanley (MS)?

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. Established in 1935, the company operates through three main business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. Morgan Stanley serves corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals worldwide. The firm is known for its advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic transactions. In wealth management, it offers financial planning, investment advisory, and brokerage services. Its investment management division focuses on asset management for institutional and retail clients, including mutual funds and alternative investments. Morgan Stanley has a significant global presence with offices in major financial centers across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions. The company emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance as part of its operational framework. It has played a notable role in the development of financial markets and continues to be a key participant in global finance.

Morgan Stanley Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Morgan Stanley showing a live price of $184.18. Its intraday range lies between $181.45 and $184.52, accompanied by a daily change of +1.8863%.

FAQ: Morgan Stanley (MS)

What is the current price of MS stock?

The stock's price is currently $184.18.

Does MS pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Morgan Stanley maintains an official office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE.

What is MS best known for?

Morgan Stanley is most famous for its investment banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with MS?

Commonly shown alongside MS: Flow Traders, Oscar Health, Inc., Leslie's Inc

Latest shares articles

Morgan Stanley stock forecast
Morgan Stanley stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Morgan Stanley (MS) is trading at $153.96 as of 9:20am UTC on 14 October 2025, within an intraday range of $150.96–$157.58.
12:10, 15 October 2025
Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
42 minutes ago
Transaction in Own Shares
GlobeNewswireEurope
42 minutes ago
Transaction in Own Shares
CoinDeskEurope
an hour ago
Goldman Sachs files for bitcoin income ETF in crypto push
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
3 hours ago
Euronext Dublin - GEM_MSBV_EARLY REDEMPTION_14-04-2026 (MORGAN STANLEY B.V.) [91610]
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
3 hours ago
Euronext Dublin - GEM- MSIP - RETIREMENT -14-04-2026 (MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC) [91608]
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
3 hours ago
Euronext Dublin - GEM- MSBV - PARTIAL_RETIREMENT -14-04-2026 (MORGAN STANLEY B.V.) [91607]
Oslo Stock ExchangeEurope
3 hours ago
Euronext Dublin - GEM - MSBV- CA- BKNG US - XS2893705280- 14-04-2026 (MORGAN STANLEY B.V.) [91606]
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Capital rules heading in right direction but bankers expect to press for more relief
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
Banks press for more capital relief, make plans to use excess capital
Public TechnologiesEurope
5 hours ago
UBS names Chris Shaw regional market director for Southeast wealth management region

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading