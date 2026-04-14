Trade Morgan Stanley - MS CFD

What is Morgan Stanley (MS)?

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. Established in 1935, the company operates through three main business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. Morgan Stanley serves corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals worldwide. The firm is known for its advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic transactions. In wealth management, it offers financial planning, investment advisory, and brokerage services. Its investment management division focuses on asset management for institutional and retail clients, including mutual funds and alternative investments. Morgan Stanley has a significant global presence with offices in major financial centers across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions. The company emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance as part of its operational framework. It has played a notable role in the development of financial markets and continues to be a key participant in global finance.

Morgan Stanley Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Morgan Stanley showing a live price of $184.18. Its intraday range lies between $181.45 and $184.52, accompanied by a daily change of +1.8863%.

FAQ: Morgan Stanley (MS)

What is the current price of MS stock?

The stock's price is currently $184.18.

Does MS pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Morgan Stanley maintains an official office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE.

What is MS best known for?

Morgan Stanley is most famous for its investment banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with MS?

Commonly shown alongside MS: Flow Traders, Oscar Health, Inc., Leslie's Inc