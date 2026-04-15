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Trade Sasol Limited - SSL CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:46:28
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.09
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close12.76
Open12.98
1-Year Change271.92%
Day's Range12.71 - 13.08

Trade Sasol Limited - SSL CFD

What is Sasol Limited (SSL)?

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in South Africa. It operates in various segments including mining, energy, chemicals, and synfuels. The company is involved in the production and marketing of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. Sasol's operations span multiple countries, with significant activities in Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company utilizes proprietary technologies in coal-to-liquids and gas-to-liquids processes, contributing to its diverse product portfolio. Sasol's business model integrates upstream and downstream activities, encompassing exploration, production, refining, and distribution. The company also invests in research and development to enhance its technological capabilities and sustainability efforts. Sasol plays a role in the global energy sector by providing alternatives to conventional petroleum-based products. Its operations are subject to environmental regulations and it has initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency. The company serves a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, and agriculture.

Sasol Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing activity with Sasol Limited priced at $12.84. Movement throughout the day has ranged from $12.7 to $13.09, marking a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Sasol Limited (SSL)

What is the current price of SSL stock?

The current price stands at $12.84.

Does SSL pay dividends?

Sasol Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SSL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sasol Limited operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SSL best known for?

Sasol Limited is most famous for its integrated energy and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with SSL?

Commonly shown alongside SSL: CSX, StoneX Group Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman)

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22:43 (UTC), 1 April 2026
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22:40 (UTC), 1 April 2026
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