Trade Sasol Limited - SSL CFD

What is Sasol Limited (SSL)?

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in South Africa. It operates in various segments including mining, energy, chemicals, and synfuels. The company is involved in the production and marketing of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. Sasol's operations span multiple countries, with significant activities in Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company utilizes proprietary technologies in coal-to-liquids and gas-to-liquids processes, contributing to its diverse product portfolio. Sasol's business model integrates upstream and downstream activities, encompassing exploration, production, refining, and distribution. The company also invests in research and development to enhance its technological capabilities and sustainability efforts. Sasol plays a role in the global energy sector by providing alternatives to conventional petroleum-based products. Its operations are subject to environmental regulations and it has initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency. The company serves a wide range of industries including automotive, construction, and agriculture.

Sasol Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing activity with Sasol Limited priced at $12.84. Movement throughout the day has ranged from $12.7 to $13.09, marking a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Sasol Limited (SSL)

What is the current price of SSL stock?

The current price stands at $12.84.

Does SSL pay dividends?

Sasol Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SSL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sasol Limited operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SSL best known for?

Sasol Limited is most famous for its integrated energy and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with SSL?

Commonly shown alongside SSL: CSX, StoneX Group Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman)