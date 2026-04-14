Trade Royal Bank Of Canada - RY CFD

What is Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)?

Royal Bank of Canada is a Canadian multinational financial services company and the largest bank in Canada by market capitalization and assets. Founded in 1864, it offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets services. The bank operates through various segments, serving individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. It maintains a significant presence in both domestic and international markets, with operations extending to the United States, the Caribbean, and other global locations. The institution is known for its extensive branch network and digital banking platforms, aiming to provide accessible financial solutions. Governance is overseen by a board of directors and executive management team, with a focus on risk management, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth. The bank plays a notable role in the Canadian economy and financial industry, contributing to community development and economic initiatives through various corporate social responsibility programs.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price shifts, as Royal Bank Of Canada trades at $174.45. It has experienced a low of $172.06 and a high of $174.56, with a daily percentage change of +0.4617%.

FAQ: Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

What is the current price of RY stock?

The current trading price is $174.45.

Does RY pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Royal Bank Of Canada has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is RY best known for?

The bank is most famous for providing diversified financial services including personal and commercial banking.

What assets are typically shown together with RY?

Commonly shown alongside RY: Bank Of China, Unilever PLC - USD, REX American Resources Corp