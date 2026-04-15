Trade REX American Resources Corp - REX CFD

What is REX American Resources Corp (REX)?

REX American Resources Corp is a company engaged in the production and marketing of ethanol and related co-products. It operates ethanol production facilities that convert corn and other feedstocks into fuel-grade ethanol used as an additive in gasoline. The company also produces distillers grains, a co-product used as animal feed. REX American Resources focuses on efficient production processes and compliance with environmental regulations. Its operations contribute to renewable energy efforts and agricultural markets by providing alternative fuel sources and feedstock utilization. The company markets its products to fuel distributors, livestock producers, and other industrial customers. REX American Resources emphasizes sustainability and operational optimization in its ethanol production activities.

REX American Resources Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with REX American Resources Corp trading at $43.12. It has moved in a range from $41.95 to $43.08 and displays a daily change of +0.1401%.

FAQ: REX American Resources Corp (REX)

What is the current price of REX stock?

The last recorded price is $43.12.

Does REX pay dividends?

REX American Resources Corp pays dividends.

Does REX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

REX American Resources Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is REX best known for?

The company is most famous for producing ethanol and other biofuels.

What assets are typically shown together with REX?

Commonly shown alongside REX: Snap Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, CD Projekt SA