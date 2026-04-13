Trade Cohen & Steers Inc - CNS CFD

What is Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)?

Cohen & Steers Inc is an investment management firm specializing in real assets and alternative income strategies. The company offers investment products focused on real estate securities, infrastructure, commodities, and other income-generating assets. It serves institutional and individual investors seeking diversification and income opportunities. Cohen & Steers employs fundamental research and portfolio management expertise to construct and manage investment portfolios. The firm operates globally, providing mutual funds, closed-end funds, and separately managed accounts. Its investment approach emphasizes risk management, market analysis, and long-term value creation. Cohen & Steers is active in capital markets and engages with issuers and stakeholders to support investment objectives. The company’s business is influenced by economic cycles, interest rates, and asset class performance. It aims to provide clients with access to specialized investment sectors.

Cohen & Steers Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, as Compass Minerals International Inc stands at $64.26. The day's price range extends from $62.05 to $63.54, with a daily move of +0.6183%.

FAQ: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

What is the current price of CNS stock?

Cohen & Steers Inc is currently priced at $64.26.

Does CNS pay dividends?

Cohen & Steers Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CNS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cohen & Steers Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CNS best known for?

Cohen & Steers Inc is most famous for its investment management services focused on real estate securities.

What assets are typically shown together with CNS?

Commonly shown alongside CNS: Gerdau, GrainCorp, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF