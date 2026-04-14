Trade Unilever PLC ADR - USD - UL CFD

What is Unilever PLC - USD (UL)?

Unilever PLC is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, producing a wide range of products including foods, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care items. The company was formed through the merger of British soap maker Lever Brothers and Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie in 1930. Unilever's portfolio includes numerous well-known brands that are distributed globally. The company focuses on sustainable business practices, aiming to reduce environmental impact while promoting social responsibility. It operates through various segments, catering to diverse markets with products tailored to regional preferences. Unilever's organizational structure supports innovation and efficiency in product development and supply chain management. It maintains a significant presence in emerging markets, contributing to its global reach and revenue diversification. The company also invests in research and development to enhance product quality and sustainability. Unilever's long-standing history and extensive brand portfolio position it as a key player in the consumer goods industry.

Unilever PLC - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity, with Unilever PLC - USD standing at $57.96. Its trading range today reached from $57.77 up to $58.4, posting a daily change of -0.5674%.

FAQ: Unilever PLC - USD (UL)

What is the current price of UL stock?

Unilever PLC's latest price is $57.96.

Does UL pay dividends?

Unilever PLC pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does UL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Unilever PLC has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is UL best known for?

Unilever PLC is most famous for its wide range of consumer goods including food, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care products.

What assets are typically shown together with UL?

Commonly shown alongside UL: Nabors, Bank Millennium SA, Core Scientific Inc