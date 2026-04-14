Trade Nabors Industries - NBR CFD

What is Nabors (NBR)?

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor known for providing drilling rigs and related services to the energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of land and offshore rigs, serving clients involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Nabors offers a range of drilling technologies and services, including automated drilling systems, rig equipment, and well construction solutions. The company emphasizes innovation and efficiency in its operations, aiming to enhance safety and reduce environmental impact. Nabors operates in various regions worldwide, catering to different market conditions and regulatory environments. Its services extend beyond drilling to include rig maintenance, engineering support, and project management. Nabors has a history of adapting to industry changes and technological advancements, positioning itself as a significant player in the global energy sector. The company is structured to address the complex demands of oilfield services, focusing on operational excellence and client partnerships.

Nabors Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday dynamics, as Nabors holds price at $79.16. The session saw price fluctuations between $78.5 and $83.52, with a daily change of -5.9696%.

FAQ: Nabors (NBR)

What is the current price of NBR stock?

Nabors is currently trading at $79.16.

Does NBR pay dividends?

Nabors pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NBR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nabors has an official regional office presence in the UAE.

What is NBR best known for?

Nabors is most famous for its drilling and oilfield services.

What assets are typically shown together with NBR?

Commonly shown alongside NBR: Krystal Biotech, Inc., iShares Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF, The GPT Group