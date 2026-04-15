Trade Prudential Financial, Inc. - PRU CFD

What is Prudential Financial (PRU)?

Prudential Financial is a diversified financial services company offering a range of insurance, investment management, and retirement planning products. Its services include life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and asset management for individual and institutional clients. Prudential operates through multiple business segments, including insurance, retirement, and investment management. The company maintains a global presence, serving customers in various markets. Its business model emphasizes risk management, financial strength, and long-term client relationships. Prudential also engages in advisory and brokerage services to support wealth accumulation and protection.

Prudential Financial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading activity, with Prudential Financial priced at $100.02. The intraday price has varied between $98.02 and $99.94, showing a daily change of +0.9721%.

FAQ: Prudential Financial (PRU)

What is the current price of PRU stock?

Prudential Financial's stock price is $100.02.

Does PRU pay dividends?

Prudential Financial pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PRU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Prudential Financial operates in the UAE through a regional office located in DIFC.

What is PRU best known for?

Prudential Financial is most famous for its insurance and financial services products.

What assets are typically shown together with PRU?

Commonly shown alongside PRU: Renewables Infrastructure Group, Canaan Inc, Groupe Casino