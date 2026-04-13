Trade Canaan Inc - CAN CFD

What is Canaan Inc (CAN)?

Canaan Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-performance computing solutions primarily for the blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors. Founded in 2013, the company is recognized for its development of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining machines, which are used in cryptocurrency mining operations. Canaan's product portfolio includes a range of mining hardware designed to optimize efficiency and computational power. The company also engages in research and development to advance its technology offerings and maintain competitiveness in the evolving digital currency and AI markets. Headquartered in China, Canaan operates within a global industry that intersects with emerging technologies and digital finance. Its business activities encompass hardware production, software development, and related services that support the deployment and operation of its computing solutions. Canaan's role in the technology ecosystem reflects broader trends in digital asset mining and the application of specialized computing hardware.

Canaan Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Peabody Energy Corp, at a current level of $0.4706. This trading day has seen prices move between $0.4287 and $0.4571, with the daily change recorded at +0.7298%.

FAQ: Canaan Inc (CAN)

What is the current price of CAN stock?

The current price is $0.4706.

Does CAN pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canaan Inc operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is CAN best known for?

Canaan Inc is most famous for manufacturing blockchain servers and ASIC mining machines.

What assets are typically shown together with CAN?

Commonly shown alongside CAN: SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Services UCITS ETF, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co PJSC, Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF