Trade Casino Guichard Perrachon - CO CFD

What is Groupe Casino (CO)?

Groupe Casino is a French multinational retail group specializing in food and general merchandise. Founded in 1898, the company operates a diverse portfolio of retail formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry outlets. Its operations span several countries, primarily in France and Latin America, with a focus on urban and suburban markets. Groupe Casino's business model integrates both physical retail locations and e-commerce platforms, aiming to provide a comprehensive shopping experience. The company emphasizes private label products alongside national brands, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. Its organizational structure includes various subsidiaries and affiliated companies, each targeting specific market segments. Groupe Casino is also involved in real estate activities related to its retail properties. The group has historically pursued growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, adapting to changing retail trends and consumer behaviors. Sustainability and corporate social responsibility are components of its operational strategy, reflecting broader industry movements toward environmental and social governance.

Groupe Casino Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Groupe Casino at €0.15976. Within the session, prices have fluctuated between €0.14904 and €0.15804, showing a percentage shift of -0.3261%.

FAQ: Groupe Casino (CO)

What is the current price of CO stock?

Groupe Casino's current trading price is €0.15976.

Does CO pay dividends?

Groupe Casino pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Groupe Casino operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is CO best known for?

Groupe Casino is most famous for its retail and supermarket operations primarily in France and Latin America.

What assets are typically shown together with CO?

Commonly shown alongside CO: GrowGeneration Corp., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Artivion Inc