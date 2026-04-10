Trade Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA - DIM CFD

What is Sartorius Stedim Biotech (DIM)?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a global provider of equipment and services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company specializes in single-use technologies, bioprocessing equipment, and laboratory instruments used in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. Its product range includes filtration systems, cell culture media, and bioreactors designed to support efficient and scalable production processes. Sartorius Stedim Biotech serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contributing to advancements in drug development and manufacturing. The company emphasizes innovation and quality in its offerings to meet the stringent requirements of the biopharmaceutical sector.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity as Sartorius Stedim Biotech trades near €172.18. The day’s price has varied between €168.33 and €174.42, with a daily change of +2.2569%.

FAQ: Sartorius Stedim Biotech (DIM)

What is the current price of DIM stock?

The last price is €172.18.

Does DIM pay dividends?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays dividends to shareholders.

Does DIM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is DIM best known for?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is most famous for its biopharmaceutical and laboratory equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with DIM?

Commonly shown alongside DIM: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Generac Holdlings Inc., Voltalia SA