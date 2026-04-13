Trade iShares MSCI EAFE ETF - EFA CFD

What is iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the United States and Canada. The fund provides exposure to companies in Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, covering a broad range of industries and sectors. It is structured to offer investors diversified access to international markets, focusing on developed economies outside North America. The fund is managed by a prominent asset management firm known for its extensive range of index-based investment products. It is commonly used by investors seeking to diversify their portfolios internationally while maintaining a passive investment approach. The fund's portfolio typically includes companies from countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Australia. Its investment strategy aims to replicate the performance of the underlying index by holding a representative sample of its securities. The fund is widely recognized for its role in global equity allocation strategies.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, as iShares MSCI EAFE ETF sits at $102.77. Its trading range today extends from $101.11 to $102.75, reflecting a daily change of +0.5581%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

What is the current price of EFA stock?

The price is currently $102.77.

Does EFA pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EFA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is EFA best known for?

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is most famous for tracking large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside North America.

What assets are typically shown together with EFA?

Commonly shown alongside EFA: IBM Corp, LendingClub Corporation, SHUAA CAPITAL PSC