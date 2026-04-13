Trade Artivion Inc - AORT CFD

What is Artivion Inc (AORT)?

Artivion Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of surgical solutions for cardiovascular and vascular diseases. The company focuses on providing innovative products that address complex surgical needs, including tissue repair and reconstruction. Its portfolio includes biologic and synthetic materials designed to improve patient outcomes in cardiac and vascular surgeries. Artivion's offerings are utilized by healthcare professionals in various clinical settings, aiming to enhance the durability and effectiveness of surgical repairs. The company operates within the broader medical device industry, contributing to advancements in surgical care through research and development efforts. It collaborates with medical institutions and professionals to support clinical education and product application. Artivion's business model encompasses product innovation, regulatory compliance, and market expansion to serve the needs of surgeons and patients dealing with cardiovascular conditions. The company is part of the healthcare sector, focusing on improving surgical interventions and patient quality of life.

Artivion Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trades in Artivion Inc, currently listed at $38.46. The intraday price has varied between $36.72 and $38.3, showing a daily percentage change of +1.81%.

FAQ: Artivion Inc (AORT)

What is the current price of AORT stock?

The current price stands at $38.46.

Does AORT pay dividends?

Artivion Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AORT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Artivion Inc operates in the UAE via partners and distributors and does not have an official office or subsidiary there.

What is AORT best known for?

Artivion Inc is most famous for its development and manufacturing of surgical products.

What assets are typically shown together with AORT?

Commonly shown alongside AORT: Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., Celestica Inc., Origin Enterprises PLC (Euronext Dublin)