Trade Celestica Inc. - CLS CFD

What is Celestica Inc. (CLS)?

Celestica Inc. is a multinational electronics manufacturing services company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions primarily to original equipment manufacturers in various industries, including communications, enterprise computing, healthcare, aerospace, and defense. The company operates a global network of facilities and employs a diverse workforce to support its extensive customer base. Celestica's services encompass product lifecycle management, prototyping, testing, and after-market support, aiming to optimize clients' manufacturing processes and reduce time to market. The company emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility within its operations, adhering to environmental and social governance standards. Over the years, Celestica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach. Its business model focuses on delivering integrated solutions that combine engineering expertise with manufacturing efficiency. Celestica serves a broad range of sectors, adapting to technological advancements and market demands in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Celestica Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market flows in Hims & Hers Health, Inc., currently priced at $362.86. It has fluctuated between $345.12 and $364.46, showing a daily change percentage of +3.6164%.

FAQ: Celestica Inc. (CLS)

What is the current price of CLS stock?

The current share price is $362.86.

Does CLS pay dividends?

Celestica Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CLS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Celestica Inc. has a registered presence in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is CLS best known for?

Celestica Inc. is most famous for providing electronics manufacturing services.

What assets are typically shown together with CLS?

Commonly shown alongside CLS: Babcock, Trade McCormick - MKC CFD, China Resources Land