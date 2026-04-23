Trade ProShares Ultra Real Estate - URE CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE)?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide twice the daily performance of an index composed of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate-related securities. The fund uses financial leverage and derivatives to amplify the returns of the underlying real estate index on a daily basis. It offers investors a means to gain leveraged exposure to the real estate sector, which includes commercial, residential, and industrial properties. The fund is designed for short-term trading strategies and may not be suitable for long-term investment due to the effects of compounding and daily reset features. It operates within the category of leveraged ETFs focused on real estate assets.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market engagement, with ProShares Ultra Real Estate trading at $68.59. The intraday range spans $66.98 to $68.74, with a daily move of +1.7139%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Real Estate (URE)

What is the current price of URE stock?

The latest price for ProShares Ultra Real Estate is $68.59.

Does URE pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate does not pay dividends.

Does URE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is URE best known for?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate is most famous for offering leveraged exposure to real estate investment trusts (REITs).

What assets are typically shown together with URE?

Commonly shown alongside URE: Ingersoll, Logista, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF