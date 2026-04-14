Trade Ingersoll Rand - IR CFD

What is Ingersoll (IR)?

Ingersoll Rand Inc is a diversified industrial company that provides products and services to enhance industrial productivity and efficiency. Its portfolio includes air compressors, power tools, material handling equipment, and fluid management systems. The company serves customers across various industries such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation. Ingersoll Rand focuses on engineering solutions that improve operational performance and reduce energy consumption. It operates globally with manufacturing, sales, and service facilities designed to support industrial and commercial applications.

Ingersoll Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current session's activity, with Ingersoll trading at $88.27. Its intraday price has ranged from $85.96 to $88.36, with a daily percentage change of +0.5473%.

FAQ: Ingersoll (IR)

What is the current price of IR stock?

Ingersoll Rand's last price is $88.27.

Does IR pay dividends?

Ingersoll Rand pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does IR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ingersoll Rand has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is IR best known for?

The company is most famous for its air compressors and HVAC systems.

What assets are typically shown together with IR?

Commonly shown alongside IR: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, PriceSmart Inc, Metcash Limited