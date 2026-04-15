Trade Progressive - PGR CFD

What is Progressive (PGR)?

The Progressive Corporation is an American insurance company specializing in personal and commercial auto insurance. It offers a range of insurance products including motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle coverage. Progressive operates through direct-to-consumer sales channels and independent agents, employing technology and data analytics to assess risk and price policies. The company is known for its use of telematics and usage-based insurance programs. Progressive also provides insurance services in select international markets. It maintains a focus on customer service, claims management, and underwriting discipline. The company operates within the regulatory frameworks governing insurance and financial services in the jurisdictions where it conducts business.

Progressive Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market action, as Progressive is trading at $202.37. Its price today has fluctuated between $193.99 and $201.88, with a daily change rate of +2.1415%.

FAQ: Progressive (PGR)

What is the current price of PGR stock?

Progressive's current stock price is $202.37.

Does PGR pay dividends?

Progressive pays dividends to shareholders.

Does PGR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Progressive does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is PGR best known for?

Progressive is most famous for its auto insurance products and innovative pricing models.

What assets are typically shown together with PGR?

Commonly shown alongside PGR: Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR, Accor, Goodwin PLC