Trade Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR - FMX CFD

What is Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX)?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican multinational company engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages and retail products. The company operates through various business segments, including convenience stores, beer production, and soft drink bottling. It owns and manages a large chain of convenience stores across Mexico and other countries, providing a range of consumer goods and services. Additionally, the company holds interests in beer brewing and distribution, contributing significantly to the beverage industry in the region. Its operations encompass manufacturing, logistics, and retail, supported by extensive distribution networks. Fomento Económico Mexicano emphasizes operational efficiency and market expansion, maintaining a strong presence in Latin America. The company is recognized for its diversified portfolio and integrated business model within the consumer goods sector.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading trends, with Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR currently at $117.26. The session's price action has ranged from $112.82 to $117.19, with a daily change of +0.3348%.

FAQ: Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX)

What is the current price of FMX stock?

The current trading price is $117.26.

Does FMX pay dividends?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FMX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is FMX best known for?

The company is most famous for its beverage and retail operations, including ownership of the OXXO convenience store chain.

What assets are typically shown together with FMX?

Commonly shown alongside FMX: Mueller Water Products Inc, Frontline, Venture