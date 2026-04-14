Trade Mueller Water Products Inc - MWA CFD

What is Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)?

Mueller Water Products Inc is a company specializing in the manufacture and marketing of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company serves municipal water utilities, contractors, and other customers involved in water infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, and metering products designed to support water management and infrastructure maintenance. The company operates through various subsidiaries and has a focus on innovation and quality in water infrastructure solutions. It plays a role in addressing water supply challenges by providing durable and reliable equipment for water systems. The company maintains operations across multiple locations, supporting a broad customer base in North America. Its business activities encompass manufacturing, engineering, and distribution, contributing to the water industry's operational efficiency and sustainability. The company is recognized for its contributions to water infrastructure and its efforts to enhance the reliability and safety of water delivery systems.

Mueller Water Products Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Meritage Homes Corp currently priced at $30.34. Throughout the session, it has moved within the bounds of $30.01 to $30.66, showing a daily change of -0.6266%.

FAQ: Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)

What is the current price of MWA stock?

The current price is $30.34.

Does MWA pay dividends?

Mueller Water Products Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does MWA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mueller Water Products Inc does not maintain an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is MWA best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing and marketing products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water.

What assets are typically shown together with MWA?

Commonly shown alongside MWA: Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF, Invesco Utilities S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Bonava AB