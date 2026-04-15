Trade Permian Basin Royalty Trust - PBT CFD

What is Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a statutory trust that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The trust receives income from production and sales of hydrocarbons extracted from these properties. Its interests are derived from leases and agreements with operators who manage the exploration, development, and production activities. The trust’s primary purpose is to distribute income generated from its royalty interests to its beneficiaries. It does not engage in exploration or production activities directly but relies on third-party operators for resource extraction. The Permian Basin is a significant oil and gas producing region, and the trust’s assets provide exposure to energy commodity markets through royalty income streams. The trust operates within the energy and natural resources sector.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity with Permian Basin Royalty Trust trading at $21.73. Its intraday price range is between $20.72 and $21.24, reflecting a daily percentage move of -1.1871%.

FAQ: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

What is the current price of PBT stock?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is currently priced at $21.73.

Does PBT pay dividends?

Dividends are paid regularly by the trust.

Does PBT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PBT best known for?

It is most famous for holding royalty interests in oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin.

What assets are typically shown together with PBT?

Commonly shown alongside PBT: Rightmove, China Construction Bank, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust