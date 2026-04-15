Trade PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - PMT CFD

What is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in mortgage-related assets. The company primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, including non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its investment strategy involves generating income through interest payments and capital appreciation from mortgage assets. The trust operates in the United States housing finance market and is involved in the securitization and management of mortgage portfolios. It seeks to provide investors with exposure to mortgage credit markets while managing risk through diversification and active portfolio management. The company is structured to benefit from the tax advantages associated with REIT status, distributing a significant portion of its taxable income to shareholders. It is regulated under U.S. securities laws and real estate investment trust regulations.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market action, with Applied Digital Corp trading at $12.12. It has fluctuated between $11.93 and $12.07 during the session, marking a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

What is the current price of PMT stock?

The latest trading price is $12.12.

Does PMT pay dividends?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust distributes dividends to investors.

Does PMT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does not have a registered presence or office in the UAE and operates through partnerships.

What is PMT best known for?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is most famous for its mortgage loan investments and real estate finance.

What assets are typically shown together with PMT?

Commonly shown alongside PMT: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., New Mountain Finance Corp, AIG