Trade American International Group Inc - AIG CFD

What is AIG (AIG)?

American International Group, Inc. is a multinational finance and insurance corporation headquartered in New York City. Established in 1919, the company operates through various subsidiaries providing a wide range of insurance products, including property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services. It serves commercial, institutional, and individual customers worldwide. The company is known for its global presence, with operations spanning multiple countries and regions. Its business segments include General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and a standalone technology platform. The company has a significant role in risk management and insurance underwriting, supporting diverse industries and sectors. It has been involved in various initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency and customer service capabilities. The organization is governed by a board of directors and adheres to regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions where it operates. It has a history of adapting to changes in the financial and insurance markets through strategic restructuring and innovation.

AIG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market action, with AIG standing at $77.06. It has traded between $76 and $77.57 during the session, marking a daily change of -0.8624%.

FAQ: AIG (AIG)

What is the current price of AIG stock?

The current price is $77.06.

Does AIG pay dividends?

AIG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AIG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AIG has a registered presence in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is AIG best known for?

AIG is most famous for providing insurance and financial services worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with AIG?

Commonly shown alongside AIG: Olin, East West Bancorp Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF