Trade Parker-Hannifin Corp - PH CFD

What is Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global manufacturer specializing in motion and control technologies. The company designs and produces a wide array of products, including hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and filtration systems used in various industries such as aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and mobile equipment. Parker-Hannifin operates through multiple business segments, providing engineered solutions that enhance performance and efficiency. Its products are integral to systems requiring precise control of motion and fluid power. The company emphasizes innovation, quality, and customer service, maintaining a global presence with manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide.

Parker-Hannifin Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics, as Parker-Hannifin Corp stands at $991.44. Intraday, its price has shifted between $980.95 and $996.63 with a daily percentage move of +0.2041%.

FAQ: Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

What is the current price of PH stock?

The current stock price is $991.44.

Does PH pay dividends?

Parker-Hannifin Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Parker-Hannifin Corp has a registered presence in the UAE but no official office in specific free zones.

What is PH best known for?

The company is most famous for its motion and control technologies and industrial products.

What assets are typically shown together with PH?

Commonly shown alongside PH: Westamerica BanCorp, Quaker Chemical Corp, Newell