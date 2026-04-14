HomeMarketsSharesParker-Hannifin Corp

Trade Parker-Hannifin Corp - PH CFD

991.44+0.2%
The chart shows the PH stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 991.44, a high of 996.55, and a low of 983.4.
Sell

990.57

Buy

991.44

0.87
Low: 983.4High: 996.55
Sellers:
20%
Buyers:
80%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.87
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close989.4
Open983.4
1-Year Change74.22%
Day's Range983.4 - 996.55

Trade Parker-Hannifin Corp - PH CFD

What is Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global manufacturer specializing in motion and control technologies. The company designs and produces a wide array of products, including hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and filtration systems used in various industries such as aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and mobile equipment. Parker-Hannifin operates through multiple business segments, providing engineered solutions that enhance performance and efficiency. Its products are integral to systems requiring precise control of motion and fluid power. The company emphasizes innovation, quality, and customer service, maintaining a global presence with manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide.

Parker-Hannifin Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics, as Parker-Hannifin Corp stands at $991.44. Intraday, its price has shifted between $980.95 and $996.63 with a daily percentage move of +0.2041%.

FAQ: Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

What is the current price of PH stock?

The current stock price is $991.44.

Does PH pay dividends?

Parker-Hannifin Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Parker-Hannifin Corp has a registered presence in the UAE but no official office in specific free zones.

What is PH best known for?

The company is most famous for its motion and control technologies and industrial products.

What assets are typically shown together with PH?

Commonly shown alongside PH: Westamerica BanCorp, Quaker Chemical Corp, Newell

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