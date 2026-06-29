Trade Quaker Chemical Corp - KWR

What is Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)?

Quaker Chemical Corp is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical services primarily for the metalworking and industrial sectors. The company develops and supplies products such as metalworking fluids, coatings, and lubricants used in manufacturing processes. Quaker Chemical serves a diverse range of industries including automotive, aerospace, steel, and electronics. Its operations encompass research and development, manufacturing, and technical support to optimize customer production efficiency and product quality. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its product offerings and manufacturing practices. Quaker Chemical maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and technical centers in multiple countries. It is governed by a board of directors and operates under environmental and safety regulations relevant to the chemical industry.

Quaker Chemical Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live market movements of KBR Inc, now at $155.91. Intraday values have varied between $151.92 and $160.06, accompanying a daily change of +2.8219%.

FAQ: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

What is the current price of KWR stock?

Quaker Chemical Corp's current price is $155.91.

Does KWR pay dividends?

Quaker Chemical Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KWR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Quaker Chemical Corp operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office.

What is KWR best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing specialty chemical products for metalworking and industrial applications.

What assets are typically shown together with KWR?

Commonly shown alongside KWR: Moncler SpA, State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, ING Groep