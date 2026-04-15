Trade Packaging Corp Of America - PKG CFD

What is Packaging Corp of America (PKG)?

Packaging Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of packaging solutions used in shipping, storage, and retail display across various industries. Its product portfolio includes containerboard, corrugated containers, and related packaging materials. Packaging Corporation of America operates manufacturing facilities and converting plants throughout North America. The company focuses on innovation in sustainable packaging design, material efficiency, and recycling initiatives. It serves customers in sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, and industrial markets. The company's operations emphasize quality control, supply chain optimization, and environmental responsibility.

Packaging Corp of America Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns as Packaging Corp of America is valued at $205.89. The intraday price has fluctuated from $205.24 to $209.34, with a daily change of -1.6161%.

FAQ: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

What is the current price of PKG stock?

Packaging Corp of America shares are priced at $205.89.

Does PKG pay dividends?

Packaging Corp of America pays dividends to shareholders.

Does PKG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Packaging Corp of America does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PKG best known for?

Packaging Corp of America is most famous for its containerboard and corrugated packaging products.

What assets are typically shown together with PKG?

Commonly shown alongside PKG: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Hormel Foods, First Trust Senior Loan ETF