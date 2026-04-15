Trade Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc - PBH CFD

What is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is a company engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded consumer healthcare products. The company focuses on over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness products, including vitamins, supplements, and personal care items. Its portfolio includes a variety of brands that cater to different consumer needs such as pain relief, digestive health, and respiratory care. Prestige Consumer Healthcare operates primarily in the United States and aims to provide accessible healthcare solutions through retail channels, including pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and e-commerce platforms. The company emphasizes product innovation and brand management to maintain its position in the competitive consumer healthcare market. It also invests in research and development to enhance its product offerings. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's operations include manufacturing partnerships and supply chain management to ensure product availability. The company adheres to regulatory standards applicable to healthcare products and maintains quality control processes to meet consumer safety requirements.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Penske Automotive Group Inc currently priced at $57.02. The intraday range spans from $55.38 to $56.47, accompanied by a daily change percentage of -0.1062%.

FAQ: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

What is the current price of PBH stock?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's last price is $57.02.

Does PBH pay dividends?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc pays dividends.

Does PBH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc does not have an official UAE office and operates via partners.

What is PBH best known for?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is most famous for its over-the-counter healthcare products.

What assets are typically shown together with PBH?

Commonly shown alongside PBH: Algoma Steel Group Inc., FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF, Runway Growth Finance Corp