Trade Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. - 9532 CFD

What is Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (9532)?

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the supply and distribution of natural gas. Serving the Kansai region and other areas, it provides energy solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company manages the procurement, storage, and transportation of natural gas, along with the development and maintenance of gas infrastructure. Osaka Gas also participates in electricity generation and supply, including renewable energy projects. Its business activities extend to energy-related services and technologies aimed at improving efficiency and environmental sustainability. The company operates within Japan's regulated energy market and focuses on ensuring a stable and safe energy supply. Osaka Gas contributes to regional economic development through its energy services and infrastructure investments.

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics with Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. valued at ¥6217.11. The price variation today spans from ¥6179.8 to ¥6294.88, marking a daily change of -1.0209%.

FAQ: Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (9532)

What is the current price of 9532 stock?

The last recorded price is ¥6217.11.

Does 9532 pay dividends?

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9532 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and conducts business through partners and distributors.

What is 9532 best known for?

The company is most famous for its provision of natural gas and energy services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9532?

Commonly shown alongside 9532: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, Crown Castle, FirstGroup