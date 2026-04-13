Trade Crown Castle International - CCI CFD

What is Crown Castle (CCI)?

Crown Castle is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation, and leasing of shared wireless infrastructure in the United States. The company primarily focuses on cell towers, small cell networks, and fiber solutions that support wireless communication. Crown Castle's infrastructure facilitates mobile network operators in delivering wireless services by providing essential sites and connectivity. The company's portfolio includes tens of thousands of cell towers and a substantial fiber network that supports dense urban and suburban areas. Crown Castle operates in a capital-intensive industry, emphasizing long-term leases and partnerships with major telecommunications providers. Its business model centers on recurring revenue generated from leasing infrastructure assets, which are critical to the expanding demand for wireless data and connectivity. The company plays a significant role in the telecommunications ecosystem by enabling network coverage and capacity enhancements. Crown Castle's operations contribute to the broader infrastructure supporting mobile communications and the ongoing evolution of wireless technology.

Crown Castle Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, with Crown Castle currently trading at $86.36. It has ranged from $85.52 to $86.59 during the session, reflecting a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Crown Castle (CCI)

What is the current price of CCI stock?

The current stock price stands at $86.36.

Does CCI pay dividends?

Crown Castle pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CCI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Crown Castle has a registered presence in the UAE with offices in Dubai.

What is CCI best known for?

Crown Castle is most famous for owning and operating communications infrastructure including cell towers.

What assets are typically shown together with CCI?

Commonly shown alongside CCI: Booking Holdings Inc., PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA, Dr. Martens plc