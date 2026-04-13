Trade FirstGroup PLC - FGP CFD

What is FirstGroup (FGP)?

FirstGroup is a leading transport operator based in the United Kingdom, specializing in bus and rail services. The company operates a diverse portfolio of public transport services across the UK and North America, serving millions of passengers annually. Its operations include local and regional bus services, as well as rail franchises. FirstGroup has a history of providing integrated transport solutions and has been involved in various contracts and partnerships to enhance public mobility. The company focuses on safety, reliability, and customer service within its operations. It also engages in initiatives aimed at sustainability and reducing environmental impact through the adoption of cleaner technologies and fuel-efficient vehicles. FirstGroup's business model is centered on long-term service contracts and government partnerships, positioning it as a significant player in the public transportation sector. The company’s infrastructure and operational expertise contribute to its role in facilitating urban and regional connectivity.

FirstGroup Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with FirstGroup currently at £1.7365. The intraday price has ranged from £1.7115 to £1.749, reflecting a daily change of -0.5222%.

FAQ: FirstGroup (FGP)

What is the current price of FGP stock?

The current price of FirstGroup is £1.7365.

Does FGP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does FGP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

FirstGroup does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is FGP best known for?

FirstGroup is most famous for providing public transport services including buses and trains in the UK and North America.

What assets are typically shown together with FGP?

Commonly shown alongside FGP: Brambles Limited, Ipsos, Adidas