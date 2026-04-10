HomeMarketsSharesAdidas AG

Trade Adidas AG - ADSGN CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:26:52
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.35
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close136.35
Open138.4
1-Year Change-25.57%
Day's Range137.25 - 139.9

Trade Adidas AG - ADSGN CFD

What is Adidas (ADSGN)?

Adidas is a multinational corporation specializing in the design and manufacture of sportswear, footwear, and accessories. Founded in Germany, the company has established itself as one of the leading brands in the global athletic and casual apparel market. Adidas operates through various segments, including performance sports, sports-inspired fashion, and lifestyle products. The company is known for its innovation in sports technology, collaborating with athletes and sports teams worldwide to develop products that enhance performance. Its product portfolio includes footwear, apparel, and equipment for a wide range of sports such as soccer, running, basketball, and training. Adidas also owns several subsidiary brands and has a significant presence in retail and e-commerce channels. The company emphasizes sustainability and has implemented initiatives to reduce environmental impact through the use of recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Adidas maintains a global footprint with operations and partnerships across multiple continents.

Adidas Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, with Adidas trading at €137.6. The price has shifted between €137.25 and €139.95 in today's session, reflecting a daily change of +1.1743%.

FAQ: Adidas (ADSGN)

What is the current price of ADSGN stock?

The current price of Adidas shares is €137.6.

Does ADSGN pay dividends?

Adidas pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ADSGN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Adidas has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ADSGN best known for?

Adidas is most famous for its sportswear, footwear, and accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with ADSGN?

Commonly shown alongside ADSGN: Catapult Group International, Universal Logistics, Ameren Corp

Latest shares articles

Adidas stock forecast
Adidas stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Adidas is a global sportswear manufacturer listed in Germany, with its share price influenced by earnings results, currency movements, consumer trends and broader equity-market conditions. Explore ADS’s recent price action, third-party price targets, and technical analysis.
13:27, 20 January 2026
Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
14:21 (UTC), 10 April 2026
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Accor, Bachem Holding, Smarter Web Company
Reuters NewsEurope
07:43 (UTC), 10 April 2026
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Accor, Bachem Holding, Smarter Web Company
Reuters NewsEurope
15:03 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Adidas to end UEFA Champions League match ball deal after 2026-27
Reuters NewsEurope
14:54 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Nike in exclusive talks to be match ball provider for UEFA men's club from 2027
Reuters NewsEurope
14:44 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Nike enters exclusive talks to supply UEFA men's club match balls from 2027
Reuters NewsEurope
14:25 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Adidas Set To Lose Champions League Match Ball Contract To Nike After 25 Years - FT
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:22 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Betterware appoints Raúl del Villar as CFO
Reuters NewsEurope
14:02 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Nike's turnaround put to test as Middle East conflict poses new risks
Reuters NewsEurope
10:07 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Nike's turnaround put to test as Middle East conflict poses new risks
Reuters NewsEurope
07:29 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Europe's STOXXX 600 jumps 2% on Middle East de-escalation hopes

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading