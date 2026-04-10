Trade Adidas AG - ADSGN CFD

What is Adidas (ADSGN)?

Adidas is a multinational corporation specializing in the design and manufacture of sportswear, footwear, and accessories. Founded in Germany, the company has established itself as one of the leading brands in the global athletic and casual apparel market. Adidas operates through various segments, including performance sports, sports-inspired fashion, and lifestyle products. The company is known for its innovation in sports technology, collaborating with athletes and sports teams worldwide to develop products that enhance performance. Its product portfolio includes footwear, apparel, and equipment for a wide range of sports such as soccer, running, basketball, and training. Adidas also owns several subsidiary brands and has a significant presence in retail and e-commerce channels. The company emphasizes sustainability and has implemented initiatives to reduce environmental impact through the use of recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Adidas maintains a global footprint with operations and partnerships across multiple continents.

Adidas Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movement, with Adidas trading at €137.6. The price has shifted between €137.25 and €139.95 in today's session, reflecting a daily change of +1.1743%.

FAQ: Adidas (ADSGN)

What is the current price of ADSGN stock?

The current price of Adidas shares is €137.6.

Does ADSGN pay dividends?

Adidas pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ADSGN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Adidas has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ADSGN best known for?

Adidas is most famous for its sportswear, footwear, and accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with ADSGN?

Commonly shown alongside ADSGN: Catapult Group International, Universal Logistics, Ameren Corp