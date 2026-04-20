Trade Universal Logistics - ULH CFD

What is Universal Logistics (ULH)?

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company providing a range of supply chain services. Its operations include truckload brokerage, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal services, and logistics management. The company serves a diverse customer base across various industries, facilitating the movement of goods throughout North America. It employs technology-driven solutions to optimize freight transportation and improve operational efficiency. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries and maintains a network of carriers and logistics partners. It is positioned within the broader logistics and transportation sector, addressing the demand for integrated supply chain services.

Universal Logistics Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Universal Logistics, trading presently at $24.37. The price movement today ranges between $22.3 and $24.23, with a daily change of +4.3271%.

FAQ: Universal Logistics (ULH)

What is the current price of ULH stock?

The current price is $24.37.

Does ULH pay dividends?

Universal Logistics does not pay dividends.

Does ULH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners in the UAE without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is ULH best known for?

It is most famous for providing logistics and transportation services.

What assets are typically shown together with ULH?

Commonly shown alongside ULH: AC Immune SA, Deutsche Boerse, Porsche AG Vz