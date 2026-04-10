Trade Deutsche Boerse AG - DB1 CFD

What is Deutsche Boerse (DB1)?

Deutsche Börse AG is a German company that operates marketplaces for trading shares, bonds, derivatives, and other financial instruments. It provides infrastructure and services for securities trading, clearing, settlement, and market data. The company owns and manages several exchanges, including the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's largest trading venues by market capitalization. Deutsche Börse also offers technology solutions and indices used by investors and financial institutions globally. Its operations support transparency, liquidity, and efficiency in capital markets. The company engages in regulatory compliance and risk management to ensure market integrity. Deutsche Börse plays a critical role in the European financial ecosystem by facilitating access to capital and enabling investment activities across various asset classes.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, as Deutsche Boerse trades at €253.5. The price has oscillated between €249.9 and €255.7, recording a daily move of -0.7492%.

FAQ: Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

What is the current price of DB1 stock?

Deutsche Boerse's current price is €253.5.

Does DB1 pay dividends?

Deutsche Boerse pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DB1 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deutsche Boerse operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office.

What is DB1 best known for?

Deutsche Boerse is most famous for operating stock exchanges and financial marketplaces.

What assets are typically shown together with DB1?

Commonly shown alongside DB1: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Yalla Group Limited, Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF