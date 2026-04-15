Trade Brambles Limited - BXBau CFD

What is Brambles Limited (BXBau)?

Brambles Limited is an Australian supply-chain logistics company specializing in the pooling of unit-load equipment, pallets, crates, and containers. The company operates primarily through its CHEP brand, which provides reusable pallets and containers to customers across various industries, including consumer goods, fresh produce, retail, and automotive sectors. Brambles' business model focuses on asset management and equipment sharing, aiming to improve supply chain efficiency and sustainability. The company has a global presence, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Brambles emphasizes circular economy principles by promoting the reuse and recycling of its products, thereby reducing waste and environmental impact. Its services support customers in managing the movement of goods from production to retail, facilitating cost savings and operational improvements. The company is recognized for its extensive network and technological capabilities in tracking and managing pooled equipment, contributing to its position as a leader in the logistics and supply chain industry.

Brambles Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as Brambles Limited is priced at A$22.183. The intraday range spans from A$21.987 to A$22.337, with a daily percentage move of -1.9156%.

FAQ: Brambles Limited (BXBau)

What is the current price of BXBau stock?

The current trading price is A$22.183.

Does BXBau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BXBau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Brambles Limited has a registered presence in the UAE, including operations in Dubai Internet City.

What is BXBau best known for?

The company is most famous for pallet and container pooling services.

What assets are typically shown together with BXBau?

Commonly shown alongside BXBau: Sun Silver Ltd, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Small Cap UCITS ETF