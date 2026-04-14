Trade Okuma Corporation - 6103 CFD

What is Okuma Corporation (6103)?

Okuma Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in machine tools, including CNC (computer numerical control) lathes and machining centers. The company provides equipment used in metalworking industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing. Okuma is recognized for integrating advanced technologies like automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence into its products to enhance precision and productivity. The company also offers software solutions and technical support services to optimize manufacturing processes. With a focus on innovation and quality, Okuma serves a global customer base through a network of subsidiaries and distributors.

Okuma Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as Okuma Corporation trades at ¥4216.3. Its price has shifted between ¥4165.3 and ¥4263.7, registering a daily percentage change of +2.3334%.

FAQ: Okuma Corporation (6103)

What is the current price of 6103 stock?

The current price stands at ¥4216.3.

Does 6103 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6103 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Okuma Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 6103 best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing CNC machine tools and machining centers.

What assets are typically shown together with 6103?

Commonly shown alongside 6103: Haidilao, eXp World Holdings Inc, Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (Euronext Dublin)