Trade Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. - 9007 CFD

What is Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9007)?

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is a Japanese private railway company primarily operating in the Kanto region. Established in the early 20th century, the company provides commuter rail services connecting Tokyo with its western suburbs and neighboring prefectures. Odakyu's network includes multiple lines, with a focus on facilitating daily transportation for both urban and suburban passengers. Beyond railway operations, the company engages in various related businesses, including real estate development, retail, and tourism services, leveraging its transportation infrastructure to support these ventures. Odakyu is recognized for its role in regional development, contributing to urban planning and community growth along its rail corridors. The company also operates bus services and other transportation-related businesses, integrating multiple modes of transit. Its operations emphasize safety, efficiency, and customer service, reflecting broader trends in Japan's private railway sector. Odakyu Electric Railway continues to be a significant player in Japan's transportation industry, with a longstanding history and a diversified business portfolio.

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market action, with Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. priced at ¥1663.5. It has seen a trading range between ¥1656.3 and ¥1691.5, amounting to a daily change of -1.6621%.

FAQ: Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9007)

What is the current price of 9007 stock?

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.'s current stock price is ¥1663.5.

Does 9007 pay dividends?

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 9007 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is 9007 best known for?

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is most famous for its railway transportation services in Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9007?

Commonly shown alongside 9007: Baker Hughes, NH Foods Ltd., AdvancedAdvT Ltd