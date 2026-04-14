Trade NH Foods Ltd. - 2282jp CFD

What is NH Foods Ltd. (2282jp)?

NH Foods Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the production and distribution of meat products and processed foods. Established with a focus on the food industry, the company operates across various segments including livestock farming, meat processing, and food manufacturing. NH Foods Ltd. is involved in the supply chain from raising livestock to producing packaged meat products, serving both domestic and international markets. The company emphasizes quality control and food safety standards throughout its operations. Its product portfolio includes fresh and processed meats, ready-to-eat meals, and other food items catering to diverse consumer preferences. NH Foods Ltd. also engages in research and development activities to innovate in food technology and improve product offerings. The company maintains a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that support its integrated business model. With a broad presence in the food industry, NH Foods Ltd. contributes to the agricultural and food supply sectors in Japan and abroad.

NH Foods Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action as NH Foods Ltd. trades at ¥6974.3. Throughout the session, prices have ranged from ¥6948.2 to ¥7015.1, with a daily movement of -1.1347%.

FAQ: NH Foods Ltd. (2282jp)

What is the current price of 2282jp stock?

The latest price is ¥6974.3.

Does 2282jp pay dividends?

NH Foods Ltd. issues dividends to its shareholders.

Does 2282jp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NH Foods Ltd. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is 2282jp best known for?

NH Foods Ltd. is most famous for its processed meat products and food manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with 2282jp?

Commonly shown alongside 2282jp: International Flavors & Fragrans, CAF, Silicon Laboratories Inc