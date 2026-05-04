Trade International Flavors & Fragrans - IFF CFD

What is International Flavors & Fragrans (IFF)?

International Flavors & Fragrances is a global company specializing in the creation and manufacture of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, personal care, household products, and fine fragrances. It develops ingredients that enhance the sensory experience of consumer products, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and science-based solutions. The company operates through multiple research and development centers worldwide, employing a multidisciplinary approach that combines chemistry, biology, and consumer insights. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic ingredients designed to meet diverse regulatory and cultural requirements. International Flavors & Fragrances collaborates with clients to tailor formulations that align with market trends and consumer preferences. The company is recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility, integrating sustainable practices into its operations and supply chain. Its global presence and extensive expertise position it as a significant player in the flavors and fragrances industry.

International Flavors & Fragrans Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday movements, with International Flavors & Fragrans trading at $70.23. Today’s trading range lies between $69.64 and $71, accompanied by a daily change of -1.1572%.

FAQ: International Flavors & Fragrans (IFF)

What is the current price of IFF stock?

The current trading price is $70.23.

Does IFF pay dividends?

International Flavors & Fragrances pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IFF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is IFF best known for?

International Flavors & Fragrances is most famous for producing flavors and fragrances for consumer products.

What assets are typically shown together with IFF?

Commonly shown alongside IFF: Adient, HKEx, Once Upon a Farm, PBC