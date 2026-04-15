Trade Chord Energy - CHRD CFD

What is Chord Energy (CHRD)?

Chord Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company operates primarily in onshore U.S. basins, focusing on acquiring, developing, and optimizing oil and gas assets. Chord Energy employs various technologies and operational strategies to enhance resource recovery and manage production efficiently. Its activities include drilling, completion, and production operations aimed at maximizing asset value. The company’s portfolio consists of properties with potential for resource development and long-term production. Chord Energy participates in the energy sector with an emphasis on responsible resource management and operational performance.

Chord Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time trading, with Chord Energy's price at $127.91. The price fluctuated within the range of $127.9 to $132.45 today, resulting in a daily change of -4.1534%.

FAQ: Chord Energy (CHRD)

What is the current price of CHRD stock?

The price is currently $127.91.

Does CHRD pay dividends?

Chord Energy does not pay dividends.

Does CHRD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chord Energy has no official presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors only.

What is CHRD best known for?

Chord Energy is most famous for its oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with CHRD?

Commonly shown alongside CHRD: Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Aon, Seatrium Limited